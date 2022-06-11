INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the pandemic caused the percentage of the state’s high school graduates pursuing college or other post-secondary training to fall to 53% in 2020.

The commission said in its College Readiness Report released Thursday that that number was six percentage points lower than the previous year and marked an 18% decline from where it stood in 2015.

The report shows the previously incremental decline in the percentage of students going directly from high school to some form of college sped up in 2020, likely due to the impact of the pandemic. Over five years, the total decline was 12 percentage points.