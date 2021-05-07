Jury awards Indiana girl $96K for YMCA bounce house injuries

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A jury has awarded nearly $96,000 in damages to a northwest Indiana girl who was injured in 2018 while playing in a bounce house at a local YMCA.

After a four-day trial in the civil case against Valparaiso Family YMCA, the Porter County jury awarded the girl $95,833 Thursday in compensatory damages.

Attorney Kenneth J. Allen, whose office filed the lawsuit on the girl’s behalf, says he and the child’s family “believe the jury did the right thing.”

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Valparaiso girl was 2 years old when she was injured in August 2018 while playing in an inflatable bounce house at the YMCA.