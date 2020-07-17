June unemployment rate drops to 11.2%

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has dropped to 11.2% for June, with the national average at 11.1%.

Unemployment data was released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Friday.

Indiana’s labor force increased 53,484 over the month of May with a decrease of 28,747 unemployed residents and an increase of 82,231 employed residents, the report said. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million. The state’s 64.3% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.5 percent, according to the report.

Indiana’s June 2020 unemployment rate (Indiana Department of Workforce Development)

Compared to other Midwest states, Indiana had one of the highest unemployment rates for the region, the report shows.

Midwest June 2020 unemployment rates compared to May 2020 and June 2019 (Indiana Department of Workforce Development)

To learn more about how the unemployment rates are calculated, visit the Indiana State Government website.