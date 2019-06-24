June 30 deadline for 21st Century Scholars enrollment

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education reminds seventh and eighth grade students and their parents that the June 30 deadline for the 21st Century Scholars program is approaching.

The 21st Century Scholars is a statewide financial aid program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities. To qualify, students must apply during their seventh or eighth grade year. Most students who qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch guidelines will qualify for the program.

While in high school, 21st Century Scholars are expected to earn at least a 2.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, remain drug- and alcohol-free and complete a series of college-preparation activities.

Applications are available at www.Scholars.in.gov/enroll .

