Judge upholds ex-Ball State prof’s child porn conviction

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Ball State University professor who accessed child pornography on his campus computer for at least three years will remain a convicted felon.

Seventy-three-year-old Robert Yadon had asked a Delaware County judge to reduce his 2018 conviction for possessing child porn from a felony to misdemeanor status. The judge rejected that request.

Yadon was a professor of information and communications sciences. He was barred from the Muncie campus following his 2016 arrest after police said he was linked to suspicious activity on a campus computer.