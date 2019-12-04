Judge to hear bid to end John Dillinger exhumation lawsuit

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives, shows the notorious gangster as a 21-year-old. (AP Photo/The Indianapolis Star, Charlie Nye)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) A judge will hear an Indianapolis cemetery’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a relative of 1930s gangster John Dillinger who wants to exhume Dillinger’s gravesite to determine if the notorious criminal is actually buried there.

A Marion County judge scheduled a Wednesday hearing to consider Crown Hill Cemetery’s motion to dismiss Michael Thompson’s lawsuit. Thompson, who’s Dillinger’s nephew, wants to proceed with a Dec. 31 exhumation. 

Thompson says he has evidence Dillinger’s body may not be buried there, and he may not have been the man FBI agents fatally shot outside a Chicago theater on July 22, 1934.

