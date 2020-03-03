Judge: State can check on animals at Indiana facility

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (The News Tribune) — An Indiana judge has issued an order allowing the state to inspect a wildlife center amid its pending lawsuit that seeks to close the facility, noting alleged animal abuse.

The News Tribune reports that Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer issued the preliminary injunction Monday following a Friday hearing.

Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the lawsuit and requested the injunction Feb. 11 in an effort to shut down Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need and move the animals to court approved sanctuaries.

Co-owner Tim Stark says he wasn’t surprised by the ruling and that he has nothing to hide.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.