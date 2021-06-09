Judge rules in utility’s favor in deadly Indiana explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of a utility in a lawsuit filed over a 2017 natural gas explosion in southwestern Indiana that killed two women and injured three other people.

A Vanderburgh County judge granted CenterPoint’s motion for summary judgment on Tuesday in the civil lawsuit. The judge found that the plaintiffs failed to produce evidence the utility was negligent and that their negligence directly resulted in the two victims’ deaths and injuries to three others.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the June 2017 explosion leveled an Evansville home, killed Sharon Mand and Kathleen Woolems, and wounded a man, a woman and her 10-year-old son.