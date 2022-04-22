NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has rejected a proposed plea agreement for a suspended Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in 2016.

Hamilton County Superior Court Judge Michael Casati on Thursday threw out the deal that would have allowed David Marcotte to plead guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minor in exchange for the state dismissing charges of child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification.

WRTV-TV reports Casati scheduled a jury trial for Oct. 10 on the three felony counts. Court records state the boy was 14 and 15 when Marcotte allegedly texted him inappropriate photos and engaged in sexual conduct via social media platforms.