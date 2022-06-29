INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has refused to block an Indiana law that will impose strict limits on charitable groups that pay the bail money needed to get people released from jail.

The ruling issued Wednesday will allow the law to take effect as scheduled on Friday.

The national nonprofit group The Bail Project and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit challenging the law, arguing it violated the group’s First Amendment and equal protection rights for its advocacy work.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon denied a requested injunction blocking the law, ruling that the group hadn’t shown a likelihood that it would succeed in proving the law unconstitutional.