Judge: Indiana must pay $180,000 legal bill after abortion law challenged

INDIANAPOLIS (The Times) — A federal judge ordered the attorney general’s office to pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana a total of $182,499 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky for successfully challenging the 2016 genetic abnormality abortion law enacted by now-Vice President Mike Pence.

The law would have banned abortions sought because of a fetus’ genetic abnormalities, genetic diseases or physical deformities.

The Northwest Times reported Indiana has paid more than $3 million to the ACLU between 2011 and 2020 following the group’s successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws.

