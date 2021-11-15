Judge finds guns tied to notorious homicide decades later

Indiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge cleaning a courthouse closet says she discovered two handguns linked to a 1967 homicide that shocked northwestern Indiana.

In 1967, Sharon Potts, a 19-year-old hospital aide, was found dead behind a church in East Chicago. Police said she had threatened to report that she had been sexually assaulted at a party. Two people were convicted; one died in prison and another was released in 1983. Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott says it’s interesting how “something could sit in a box for 50 years and then kind of bring a light.”

The judge would like to see the two guns made inoperable but then kept as “part of Lake County history.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss