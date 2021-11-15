Judge finds guns tied to notorious homicide decades later

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge cleaning a courthouse closet says she discovered two handguns linked to a 1967 homicide that shocked northwestern Indiana.

In 1967, Sharon Potts, a 19-year-old hospital aide, was found dead behind a church in East Chicago. Police said she had threatened to report that she had been sexually assaulted at a party. Two people were convicted; one died in prison and another was released in 1983. Lake County Judge Marissa McDermott says it’s interesting how “something could sit in a box for 50 years and then kind of bring a light.”

The judge would like to see the two guns made inoperable but then kept as “part of Lake County history.”