ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, an Allen Superior Court judge issued an order denying Indiana’s motion for preliminary injunction in the state’s lawsuit against TikTok.

The preliminary injunction centered around one of the lawsuit’s main claims that TikTok has drawn children onto its platform through misleading representations that indicate the app contains only “Infrequent/Mild” sexual content, profanity and drug references.

The State of Indiana believes TikTok should describe itself as containing “Frequent/Intense” examples of this content, and the preliminary injunction would have prevented TikTok from using the “Infrequent/Mild” description for its content until at least the end of the trial.

However, an Allen Superior Court judge denied the motion on Thursday, saying Indiana “has failed to establish that TikTok made a false or otherwise deceptive representation” of its content.

The judge also felt that the preliminary injunction did not have any “balance of harm” and that approving the preliminary injunction would harm TikTok way more than it would hurt Indiana.

A preliminary injunction restrains a party from taking certain actions for the duration of the case and before a trial can be held.

The next step in the lawsuit is an initial hearing set for June 6.