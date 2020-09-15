Judge cites health issues, won’t serve new term if elected

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge says he can’t take his name off the November ballot and he will not serve a third term if elected due to health issues.

The Journal and Courier reports that Tippecanoe Superior Court 1 Judge Randy Williams made the announcement Monday. Williams, a Republican, would have had to remove his name from the ballot by July 15. Democrat Bryan Coulter also is on the ballot for the six-year term. Williams first was elected in 2008 to the post. The newspaper reports that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb would get to pick a replacement for the court seat if voters elect Williams and he resigns at the end of his current term.

