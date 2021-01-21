Jefferson Co. man arrested on charges of Child Molestation

MADISON, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested a Jefferson County man on charges of Child Molesting after a two-month investigation.

The investigation by Detective Nate Adams began in early November when investigators were notified that a girl had been subjected to unwanted sexual advances and physical contact while at a residence in Jefferson County, the press release said. During this investigation, it is reported that Justin C. Riley, 20, of Madison, had kissed the girl without her consent and had touched her inappropriately. The investigation also found that Riley then sent unsolicited inappropriate pictures to the victim.

Police said that Riley was arrested on a charge of Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony. He was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail.

The Indiana State Police was assisted in this investigation by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Child Advocacy Center.