DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Jasper motorcyclist with no endorsement to ride, and whose bike was not registered, was arrested Friday evening after a pursuit with police.

Around 5:10 p.m., a trooper saw a sport bike speeding westbound on County Road 300 N near Jasper. The trooper said he pursued the motorcycle for about one mile before getting close enough to attempt a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist immediately sped up and continued on the road into Pike County.

Sterling Kiefer mugshot

Just when the trooper said he decided to end the pursuit due to the high speed and danger to other motorists, someone who saw the speeding bike stopped the trooper and identified the motorcyclist as Sterling Kiefer, 20, of Jasper.

Troopers found Kiefer and his motorcycle at his residence, where he was then arrested for aggressive driving and resisting law enforcement.

Further investigation revealed the motorcycle was not registered and Kiefer did not have a motorcycle endorsement. Kiefer was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is being held on bond.