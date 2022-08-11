SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff.

Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the altercation began shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 4. He said Vilchuck had been expecting to be released and was in the booking area when he learned a parole violation had caused the release to be canceled and that he would be going back to prison.

Cottom said this angered Vilchuck who lashed out at a nearby correctional officer. A second officer came to the aid of the first to try to separate the two but ended up being struck and injured in the attempt.

Cottom explained that the dispatch department has a window looking into the booking area, and the dispatcher on-duty saw the fight and immediately called for patrol officers to respond to the jail. This alerted numerous agencies to the fight and multiple officers would end up responding, however, Cottom said the fight didn’t last long.

Cottom had been in his office and heard the call go out over the radio. Cottom said when he heard the call he immediately got up from his desk, removed his gun, and headed toward the jail.

When Cottom arrived in the booking area he found two injured, but conscious officers. He said after checking to be sure they didn’t have life-threatening injuries he went to find Vilchuck.

Cottom was able to find Vilchuck nearby and convinced him to surrender.

When asked why Vilchuck had been out of his cell, Cottom explained that he had been out during recreation time. Cottom said he restrained Vilchuck and then contacted the Indiana Department of Corrections to have Vilchuck transferred to prison as soon as possible. Vilchuck has since been transferred to segregated housing at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Cottom said that no weapons were used in the altercation, Vilchuck suffered minor cuts and scrapes to his hands from the scuffle. The officers involved were taken to a local hospital where they have since been released.

A Probable Cause order reveals that Vilchuck has been charged with the following;