Ivy Tech offering free instruction to 10,000 students

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College is offering free classes and training for 10,000 Indiana students to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The statewide community college system announced Tuesday it’s offering courses in a range of high-demand areas including manufacturing, business and information technology.

It says many of the classes and training will be available on a flexible timeline allowing students to start and finish at their own pace, but some may be time-limited.

It says course types will be increased throughout the summer.

