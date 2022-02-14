INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis plans to use a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to grow its fledgling cybersecurity degree programs.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports IUPUI was one of eight universities to receive a combined $29 million in grant funding through the foundation’s scholarship program that aims to increase the nation’s supply of cybersecurity professionals.

Feng Li, the chairman of IUPUI’s computer information and graphics technology department, says the grant will allow IUPUI to offer three years of full scholarship support for 25 students in the bachelor’s or master’s degree programs.