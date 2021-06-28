IU uses $2M grants to help K-12 educators hone online instruction skills

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University (IU) announced it is using nearly $2 million in grants to help K-12 educators hone their skills in online instruction.

IU said it is working with Hoosier educators to develop 62 free virtual middle school and high school courses as well as create resources for elementary-level courses that educators can use starting this fall.

IU High School and the Office of School Partnerships at IU Bloomington received a $1.2 million grant from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and $750,000 from the Indiana Department of Education to create the courses and virtual professional development opportunities. The school said it has also been able to establish and maintain a virtual course depot and create a virtual educator license.

IU High School Principal Rebecca Itow said the 62 courses that were developed in the first Course Design Academy used IU High School’s Responsive Online Pedagogical model as a guide and meet state standards.

“What’s really exciting is these are courses that can attend to many different needs,” Itow said. “Teachers can use them as a full course or modify them.”

In early fall, high school educators will begin designing additional online courses that are expected to be available to teachers before the winter break, Itow said.

IU said it also used the funding to construct eight professional development courses for K-12 educators who are navigating online education and for caregivers who are supporting their students in virtual instruction. The free courses developed by faculty across IU’s Bloomington and regional campuses and housed at IU Expand are:

