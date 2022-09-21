BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Fans attending Indiana University men’s and women’s basketball games will be able to enjoy a cold beer while watching the Hoosiers play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall starting in less than a month.

Indiana University Athletics announced Tuesday that the decision to sell beer is in line with past decisions to allow beer sales at football, baseball, softball and soccer games.

Beer will be available starting with Hoosier Hysteria on October 7.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “As we have done at our other venues, we will be diligent about promoting, encouraging, and supporting responsible behavior at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beginning with Hoosier Hysteria.”

According to IU, anyone who appears to be younger than 50 will be required to present a valid, government-issued photo ID proving he or she is 21 for every purchase of beer. There will be a two drinks per transaction limit, and beer sales will end with 10 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s games, and at the end of the third quarter for women’s contests.