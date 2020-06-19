IU to review names of buildings, structures at all campuses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University plans to review the names of all buildings and structures across its nine-campus system following the school’s decision to rename an intramural center that once honored a segregationist after its first black basketball player.

IU President Michael McRobbie announced the planned review last week after the school’s trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the Bloomington campus’ intramural center after Bill Garrett, who broke the color barrier in Big Ten basketball when he made his varsity debut in 1948.

He said the school’s naming committee will review all named buildings and structures on IU campuses to determine if they should remain.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.