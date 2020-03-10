IU suspends ‘face-to-face’ classes for 2 weeks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University has suspended traditional “face-to-face” classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university announced Tuesday that after its March 15-22 spring break, students will be taught “remotely” for two weeks. The school planned to resume normal classes on April 6, but said “that could change with the evolving situation.”

The remote teaching, or “virtual online teaching,” will be conducted on all IU campuses. Students were encouraged to travel home for the two-week period and avoid campus, though residential halls and dining would remain open.

The notice does not directly mention the coronavirus, which has infected six people across Indiana and nearly 650 others in the United States. Globally, more than 113,000 have reported cases of COVID-19. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.