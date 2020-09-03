IU School of Medicine to test experimental COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana University School of Medicine is seeking up to 1,500 volunteers to take part in a late-stage clinical trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The medical school announced Thursday that it’s one of 81 sites in the U.S. – and the only one in Indiana – chosen to test the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca in partnership with Oxford University.

The medical school’s testing of the vaccine will be conducted at IU Health University Hospital, in Indianapolis.

Volunteers will need to travel to Indianapolis to receive two doses of the vaccine or placebo, as well as attend follow-up visits.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.