IU, Purdue cancel spring break travel amid virus concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Two universities in Indiana are restricting students’ travel before spring break to help limit the chance of spreading the virus.

On Thursday, both Indiana University in Bloomington and Purdue University in West Lafayette canceled all university-sponsored spring break travel to international locations. Officials at each said the moves are a precaution against the global spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. It also helps limit students’ risk of travel restrictions while aboard.

Purdue had limited university-related travel to China, Japan, Italy, Iran, and South Korea in recent weeks. Travel bans to those countries are set through the summer.

Indiana is currently developing policies and procedures to address the academic and financial impact of these cancellations to ensure students will be able to make up any missing credits necessary for graduation.

WANE 15 reached out to Purdue Fort Wayne to learn if they’ll also restrict university-sponsored spring break travel. A spokesperson said university officials are “currently assessing the situation.”

