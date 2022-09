INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana University President Pamela Whitten will deliver the 2022 “State of the University” address from the IUPUI campus Thursday afternoon.

Whitten became IU’s 19th president on July 1, 2021. She took over for Michael McRobbie and is the school’s first female president.

The address is an IU tradition and is in keeping with the Faculty Constitution. The address is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and can be viewed here.