IU President McRobbie to retire next year after 14 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University President Michael McRobbie plans to retire in June 2021 after a 14-year tenure as one of the school’s longest-serving leaders.

McRobbie informed the school’s trustees of his planned retirement several months ago. But he made those plans public during Friday’s virtual meeting of the trustees, who approved a search committee to find his successor.

McRobbie says he’s “immensely proud” of the school’s accomplishments during his term as president.

The 69-year-old will continue leading IU through the current academic year, during which the school is resuming in-person teaching and research operations halted in the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.

