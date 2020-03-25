IU postpones times for students to move things from dorms

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (The Herald Times) — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to people to stay at home has led Indiana University’s main campus to postpone times when students can move their belongings from residence halls.

The Herald Times reports that with IU now holding classes online instead of in person, students who had not yet moved out of on-campus housing were asked to schedule times to retrieve belongings, beginning Wednesday, However, Holcomb this week asked Indiana residents to remain home through April 6.

IU scheduled move-out appointments to ensure large groups of people weren’t gathering in close quarters. University spokesman Chuck Carney says students now have been asked to reschedule their move-out appointments to a later date.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: