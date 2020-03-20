IU postpones spring commencement ceremonies

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University has postponed spring commencement ceremonies at its campuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university cited “the need for social distancing connected to the coronavirus” as reasoning for postponing the May events.

“Current guidance from the CDC, restrictions on large gatherings, and our own focus on health and safety make it impossible to hold these cherished traditional events as scheduled,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “I am taking this action now so you can adjust any commencement travel plans given the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The university said a future commencement ceremony would be held for IU graduates “when the public health situation allows.” All IU degrees will be awarded as earned, the university said, and the change of commencement plans will not affect the timing and awarding of IU degrees.

“I know that our students are working incredibly hard to reach this milestone, and those who earn an IU degree deserve to be celebrated with their friends, professors, families and loved ones,” McRobbie said. “We are especially saddened to have to postpone this year’s ceremonies, as these students will be the bicentennial graduating class and the first in IU’s third century.”

Prospective graduates and their families can find additional information at commencement.iu.edu. Information and updates regarding IU’s response to the coronavirus are available at coronavirus.iu.edu.