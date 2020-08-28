IU orders 10 houses to quarantine after positive virus tests

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University says members of eight Greek houses and students living in two other houses off the Bloomington campus have been ordered to quarantine because of positive COVID-19 tests.

IU said Thursday it has directed all of the affected houses, including the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses, to suspend in-person organizational activities, other than dining and housing for live-in members, until at least Sept. 14.

No IU residence halls are included in these measures. The news release did not include specific numbers but described “an alarming increase of positive tests.”

