IU Health to resume elective surgeries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest hospital system plans to resume elective surgeries soon after postponing them for months as COVID-19 patients and other acutely ill patients crowded its hospitals around the state.

Indiana University Health officials said Thursday that some elective procedures could resume next week at the Indianapolis-based system, which operates 16 hospitals.

IU Health has a backlog of thousands of elective surgeries that are medically necessary but can usually be scheduled at a patient’s convenience, such as hip replacements and tonsillectomies.

Dr. Paul Calkins, the system’s vice president and associate chief medical executive, says IU Health will resume elective surgeries slowly “because we still have a significant COVID burden.”