HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — Residents of Blackford County will soon need to travel to Muncie or Portland if they are in need of emergency care as IU Health announces the closure of the emergency room at IU Health Blackford in Hartford City.

In a statement from IU Health, the hospital listed a declining amount of people seeking medical care at IU Health Blackford as the reason for ending the emergency department care and inpatient care services at the Hartford City location.

“Emergency department care and inpatient care services at IU Health Blackford will be stopped in the near future, due to the reduction in patient volume,” the statement said. “Neighboring IU Health Ball Memorial and IU Health Jay hospitals will provide emergency department care and access for patients with more acute needs for inpatient care.”

But with both IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie and IU Health Jay in Portland being 30-minute drives from Hartford City, many worry that those in need of emergency care may have difficulty reaching the respective hospitals.

“There are many in the county who will find it difficult to travel to Muncie for treatment,” one viewer said in a message to FOX59.

Dr. Jeffrey Bird, president of IU Health’s East Central Region, said that IU Health Blackford remains committed to providing healthcare to the residents of Blackford County on a “long-term basis.”

Despite the elimination of emergency care services, IU Health Blackford will continue to provide primary healthcare and outpatient services.

Services that will continue to be provided at IU Health Blackford are:

Primary care clinic

Multi-specialty clinic

Healthy Beginnings (prenatal and postpartum care)

Diagnostic imaging: x-ray

CT scans

Mammography

Ultrasound

Physical therapy

Lab and point of care testing

Retail pharmacy

Lifeline ambulance services

“We will continue providing primary healthcare and outpatient services to meet the needs of the residents, however with the declining patient volume at the hospital, we’ve taken steps to right-size the services that are offered,” Bird said.

The transition of eliminating emergency and inpatient care services at IU Health Blackford is expected to be finalized and completed within the next few months.