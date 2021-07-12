IU fraternity kicked off campus after ‘complaints regarding social events and hazing allegations’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has removed the Acacia Fraternity from campus after an investigation into “complaints regarding social events and hazing allegations” during the 2020-2021 academic year, a university spokesperson said Monday.

“Due to health and safety concerns associated with these reports and the violations of the Code of Student Rights, Responsibilities and Conduct, the International Council of Acacia Fraternity, and Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dave O’Guinn, have mutually agreed that the Acacia chapter at Indiana University should close immediately,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Bloomington Acacia chapter will not be eligible to return to campus until August of 2024.

The International Council of Acacia Fraternity has also suspended the charter of the Indiana chapter, pending investigation and revocation, the spokesperson added.

“IU is looking forward to working with the Acacia fraternity to help create a strong, safe and healthy organization upon their return,” concluded the spokesperson.