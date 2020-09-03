IU encourages all Greek houses to close due to increased COVID-19 spread

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.(WTTV 4) – Indiana University officials recommended Thursday that all Greek-life houses shut down due to increased spread of COVID-19.

There are 40 Greek houses on campus, and 30 are already under quarantine. Now, it’s “highly encouraged” that all 40 close and not allow students to live there.

Indiana University is unable to order the houses closed because they are owned by their respective organizations.

IU Director of Media Relations Chuck Carney said he hopes the organizations will make a decision in their best interest.

Officials said there’s been no evidence of transmission in classrooms, and testing shows dorm life hasn’t been a major issue. Greek houses have had a much higher rate of transmission.

The university will support the students living in these facilities and assist them in finding housing.

With shared living spaces and bathrooms, officials said it appears the communal lifestyle of Greek houses can provide a better environment for the virus to spread.

Officials did say students in the Greek houses have been cooperative with the university’s efforts against COVID-19.

This list of chapters directed to quarantine is as follows:

Acacia

Alpha Chi Omega

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Epsilon Phi

Alpha Epsilon Pi

Alpha Gamma Delta

Alpha Omicron Pi

Alpha Phi

Alpha Sigma Phi

Alpha Xi Delta

Beta Sigma Psi

Beta Theta Pi

Chi Omega

Delta Gamma

Delta Zeta

Gamma Phi Beta

Kappa Alpha Theta

Kappa Delta

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Phi Delta Theta

Phi Gamma Delta

Phi Kappa Psi

Pi Beta Phi

Pi Kappa Phi

Phi Sigma Kappa

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Sigma Chi

Sigma Phi Epsilon

Theta Chi

Zeta Tau Alpha

IU is asking their students to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when necessary, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and attempt to stay home as much as possible while they await test results.

The university says it typically takes three to four days to receive test results.

