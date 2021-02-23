IU campuses to hold virtual college fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University’s nine distinct campus locations, including IU Fort Wayne, are collaborating for the university’s first all-campus virtual college fair.

The university said normally each campus has led its own recruiting efforts, which included person-to-person meetings and on-campus visits. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has required the school take a different approach.

“COVID has necessitated a lot of changes and made it important to create even more opportunities for students,” said Brandon Curry, Assistant Director of Recruitment and Outreach. “An IU-wide college fair is unique and brand new to us. It is exciting to see the campuses come together for a single event.”

Thursday’s event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that time each campus will make presentations via Zoom every 30 minutes, which gives prospective students and their parents time to check out up to five campuses, the press release said.

“We believe students will have plenty of time to hear about the topics most important to them,” Curry said. “It will be really beneficial for students to hear from multiple IU campuses and find their best fit.”

Presentations will include information about the campus, student life, costs and the application process plus a question-and-answer period. The university said financial aid representatives will be available in a separate Zoom room to answer any questions.

IU campuses are still accepting applications for Fall 2021. IU Fort Wayne’s application deadline is Aug. 1.

More information about the virtual college fair and registration is available on the event web page.