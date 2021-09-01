IU Bloomington campus shatters enrollment record

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University announced Wednesday its Bloomington campus has an incoming class of 9,482 students, a 20 percent increase over last fall. That brings the total enrollment for the campus to 45,328 students, which is a five percent increase from last year.

IU has adopted a test-optional admissions policy which administrators say has resulted in an increased interest from underserved students and those from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. During the first year of the policy, 46 percent of new students opted out of having test scores considered.

“As we return to in-person learning on our campuses across the state, IU is pleased to welcome more than 91,000 students and a record number of students of color,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “This year’s enrollment reflects IU’s continued success in keeping an IU education affordable, accessible and responsive to the needs of students from all backgrounds.”

Students in the IU Bloomington incoming class come from all 92 Indiana counties, 47 states and Washington, D.C., and are citizens of 46 countries.