It’s a Free Fishing Weekend in Indiana

The following information was provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters during Free Fishing Weekend, June 6-7.

Free Fishing Weekend coincides with the start of National Boating and Fishing Week. Fishing and boating are excellent ways to get outside and connect with family and friends while practicing social distancing. Free Fishing Days give people the chance to give fishing a try or to introduce someone else to the sport. Learn more about Free Fishing Days and upcoming events, by visiting dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.

Check out fishing tips and videos at wildlife.IN.gov/3600.htm. Find public places to fish on the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. For the water trails guide, canoe/kayak rentals (for lakes and streams), current water flow data, safety tips, and more, check out on.IN.gov/watertrails.