INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has designated June 4 and June 5 as Free Fishing Days. That means residents can fish without a fishing license.

The DNR holds Free Fishing Days as a way to get people to experience fishing in hopes they’ll get hooked. The price for an annual fishing license is $23.

To find a fishing location, the DNR has lots of resources including a map on its website.