INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests, and reservoirs on Sunday, May 7, which is also a Free Fishing Day.
On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits remain in effect. For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish.
Free admission provides a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite DNR property or visit a new site. Find DNR properties across the state and the facilities they offer.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests, and reservoirs on Sunday, May 7, which is also a Free Fishing Day.