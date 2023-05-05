INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests, and reservoirs on Sunday, May 7, which is also a Free Fishing Day.



On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits remain in effect. For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish.



Free admission provides a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite DNR property or visit a new site. Find DNR properties across the state and the facilities they offer.