ISU’s spring enrollment has dropped 25 percent since 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s spring enrollment has fallen nearly 25% since 2019, a drop school officials blame in part on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISU’s spring enrollment fell this year to about 8,500, which is down 11.6% from spring 2021, and continues a recent trend. In spring 2020, spring enrollment on the Terre Haute campus was about 10,580, while in spring 2019, it was around 11,380.

The Tribune-Star reports the numbers mean ISU has experienced an almost 25% spring enrollment drop since 2019. Those figures do not include dual credit high school students.