TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Hundreds gathered at the Tilson Auditorium on Indiana State University’s campus on Monday to honor the lives of three students killed in a car accident last week.

Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser were the three students who tragically died in the crash. Two others, John Moore and Omarion Dixon survived the crash and officials confirm that both are still in serious condition.

Family, friends and faculty all gathered to honor the victims. Family members and representatives of the victims all shared just some of the impact that these young men had on the world.

Jayden Musili’s Uncle, John Muia, spoke about the high character of Musili. This was his first year on the ISU campus after being in the Pathway to Blue program.

“Jayden was extremely kind, he was humble and was always eager to help,” Muia said.

Christian Eubanks had many different skills. Apart from his athletic abilities in numerous sports, his mother, Rhonda Eubanks spoke in-depth about her sons clothing line during the memorial.

“There was so much more to him than just his athletic ability,” Rhonda Eubanks said. “He was one of the most humble, caring people that I know.”

Executive Director of Residential Life Ardell Sanders spoke on behalf of the VanHooser family about the impact that the Ohio native had on those around him.

“When Caleb would leave, his last words were always, ‘I love you’,” Sanders said. “Please continuously hug your mom, dad and loves and sycamore family.”

Vice President of Student Affairs Michele Soliz said that she’s honored to be able to share what these students meant to the Sycamore family.

“This is the hardest part of my job,” Soliz said. “But I’m honored that I’m able to do even just the smallest thing possible to help them.”

As the Sycamore community moves forward, Soliz reminds to wrap you arms around those close to you.

“I found a lot of messages today that I think will be helpful in remembering to say, ‘I love you’ to people, to enjoy the time that you have with people.”