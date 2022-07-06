Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Ambia man is in Benton County Jail after investigators found a corpse in his home in the western part of the state, according to the Indiana State Police.

How the person died or how long they had been deceased is still under investigation, police said.

Police arrested 60-year-old Edward Bagwell on one felony count of abuse of a corpse, accusing him of trying to improperly dispose of the body.

The investigation began on Sunday when the Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to Bagwell’s home at about 9 p.m. on the request of a resident to perform a welfare check.

Sheriff’s deputies requested help from Indiana State Police detectives at the Lafayette Post when they found the body inside the house, where Bagwell was living, police said.

Police have yet to release the identity of the person who died, and the case is still under investigation.