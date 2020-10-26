ISP warns parents about Halloween treats after bags of ‘medicated’ candy are seized

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — State police are warning parents to “thoroughly check all candy” collected by children this Halloween while trick-or-treating after a trooper in northwest Indiana seized bags of “medicated” candy.

In a Facebook post, Indiana State Police said bags of medicated Starburst Gummies and medicated Sour Skittles were seized by a trooper from the Lowell post this past weekend. The packaging looked like normal candy, state police said.

“You have to look closely to see the ‘Medicated‘ wording,” the Facebook post said.

“Please thoroughly check all candy and don’t assume it’s ‘OK’ just because it looks ‘OK.'”

Details about where the medicated candy was seized and whether any arrests were made as a result were not released.