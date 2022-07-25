INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers of a fake text message saying the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.

The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The text says to click a link that takes them to a webpage asking for personal and confidential information. From there, fraudsters have the ability to access personal accounts or sell that information on the dark web.

The fraudulent link in the text looks like this: https: //uplink-indiana .us/ login

ISP detectives confirmed the department does not send texts or emails asking people to click a link to receive any kind of payment or benefits.

You can report unemployment fraud here.

The Better Business Bureau’s website is a reputable resource to research potential scams, or cross check a suspicious message sent to you.

ISP reminds Hoosiers the easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed by text or by email is to ignore and delete unsolicited requests for information from unknown senders. You should never provide any information to an unknown sender about your personal identity, social security number, bank account(s), or credit card number(s). Be extra cautious about clicking any links that are sent to you by an unknown person.