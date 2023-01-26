GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash in Grant County that left an Upland, Indiana man dead.

Authorities responded to a crash on state Route 22 near County Road 55 East at approximately 8:36 a.m. Thursday.

A preliminary investigation from ISP reported that 41-year-old Jeremiah Rupel of Upland was driving westbound on state Route 22 and crossed the center line “for an undetermined reason” into the eastbound lane.

As a result, Rupel collided head on with a semitruck driven by 39-year-old Gabriell Eliserio, according to ISP.

Authorities said Rupel died at the scene, and Eliserio did not suffer any injuries.

ISP said neither alcoholic beverages nor narcotics are suspected of being contributing factors in the crash at this time.