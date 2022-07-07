INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – An Indianapolis woman was pulled from a burning vehicle by two good Samaritans on Interstate 74 just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Two Samaritans pulled a woman from a crash on I-74 on Thursday.

Emergency calls began flooding dispatch about the crash near the 96 mile-marker after it happened. Indianapolis Fire Fighters were first on the scene and found a silver Jeep fully engulfed in flames with a woman lying on the ground near the wreckage being tended to by bystanders.

The Jeep, driven by a woman identified by Jasmine Meagher, drove off the road and struck the cable barrier in the median, police said. That’s when the vehicle caught fire. At least two people witnessed the crash and stopped to help.

One of those, identified as Craig Gay, got into the vehicle through the passenger side door while it was on fire and cut the seatbelt off. The other person, a truck driver from Maryland, used a fire extinguisher to hold back flames as Gay pulled Meagher out.

Both men then assisted Meagher until first responders arrived, police said.

“If it wasn’t for these two men, we could be investigating a fatal crash this morning. Their heroic actions and selfless response saved a life,” said Sgt. Jon Caddell, of the Indiana State Police, in a statement.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused Meagher to drive off the road and strike the cable barrier. It is believed there were more people who stopped to help but they left prior to police arriving, according to a state police release.

The investigation is ongoing.