LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two northwest Indiana men are accused of stealing and misappropriating funds from Pop Warner youth football and cheer programs in two separate cases, according to Indiana State Police.

Detectives from the state police’s Lowell District were asked to investigate funds missing from the Northlake Pop Warner Little Scholars program in Hammond as well as the nearby Griffith Pop Warner Little Scholars program.

They traced the missing funds in each case to two men, according to police.

Raymond Balderrama, 31, of Whiting, is accused of misappropriating $6,261.23 from the Northlake program between Nov. 12, 2021 and Feb. 6 of this year.

Robert L. Jones, 45, of Gary, is accused of misappropriating $2,470.13 from the Griffith program between Aug. 1, 2021 and Dec. 6, 2021.

Both men are facing felony charges of theft and warrants have been issued for their arrests.