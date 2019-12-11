ISP: Trucker chokes on pizza; crash leads to hours-long tie-up on I-70

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Interstate 70 in Henry County was closed for several hours Tuesday after a semi got stuck when its driver choked on a piece of pizza, state police said.

It was around 1:30 p.m. when a semi pulled off westbound I-70 near New Castle because the driver was choking on a piece of pizza, according to an Indiana State Police news release. The semi became stuck in mud just off the berm.

Wreckers were called out to pull the semi out of the mud, and traffic became “slow and congested” through the area, state police said.

After the semi was cleared, a secondary crash happened around 2:10 p.m. in the backup, when a 2019 Mercedes driven by a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, woman rear-ended a 2016 Jeep driven. Two people were hurt in that crash.

Another crash happened after that, between a semi hauling apple juice and another truck.

All told, westbound I-70 in Henry County was blocked for hours, with traffic still being slow through the area as late as 5 p.m., state police said.