MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced two drug arrests Saturday, which included charges for possession of methamphetamine.

According to ISP, Trooper Michael Thiron was alerted to details regarding a stolen vehicle around 11:00 p.m. Friday night.

The stolen car was said to be southbound on Madison Avenue near Washington Street in Muncie.

The trooper spotted a 2007 black and silver Chevrolet Silverado matching the description in that area and called for backup before initiating a traffic stop.

Sergeant Nick Albrecht joined Trooper Thiron and the two followed the truck into a nearby gas station.

An ISP press release said that the truck sped off after ignoring verbal commands from the troopers.

Eventually, according to officials, the truck jumped a curb and came to a rolling stop. While the driver took off running, the troopers took two passengers into custody.

A search of nearby areas was unsuccessful in locating the driver.

Trooper Thiron’s K-9 partner Yana performed an open-air sniff on the truck and indicated narcotics were present.

According to ISP, a search of the truck resulted in them finding drug paraphernalia, approximately twelve grams of heroin, methamphetamine, and five grams of marijuana.

The passengers were identified as Lloyd Junior Panther, 52 of Muncie, and Renee Leah Ruble, 44 of Winchester. They were both preliminarily charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine, a level 6 Felony

Possession of a syringe, a level 6 Felony

Possession of paraphernalia, a class C Misdemeanor

Both were taken to the Delaware County Jail.