ISP: Trooper finds 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

An Indiana State Police trooper found 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Indiana State Police)

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper reportedly found 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana in a Toyota Camry he pulled over on the Indiana Toll Road early Friday.

Around 1:15 a.m., a trooper pulled over a black 2011 Toyota Camry for a moving violation near milemarker 94 of the Indiana Toll Road, near the exit for Elkhart. According to a state police report, while the trooper was speaking with the driver, he spotted a “small glass jar” with marijuana inside.

A search of the Camry then turned up 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana in clear plastic bags, the report said. Paraphernalia was also found, the report said.

The driver – 23-year-old Matthew Luger of Granger – was arrested on charges of Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.